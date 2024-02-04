Mustangs win 2, lose 1

The Murray Mustangs participated in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament last week, besting Moulton-Udell 72-21 in the quarterfinal on Jan. 22 and 45-42 over Moravia on Jan. 25 in the semifinal. They played against Ankeny Christian on Jan. 27 in the championship game, falling 65-54.

In the game against Moulton-Udell, Titus Barber was the high scorer with 25 points. Caden Page and Austin Peterson made it to double-digit points with 16 and 10 respectively. Page put up 12 points in three’s, with Keegan Chew making two three-point shots and Christopher Halterman-West making one.

Results

Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 21

Bluegrass Conference Tournament Quarterfinal

M - 21–32–11–11

MU - 7–6–6–2

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 28 12-15 75, Caden Page 6 0-0 16, Nathaniel Rowe 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keller 3 0-0 6, Titus Barber 10 5-5 25, Austin Peterson 2 6-8 10, Keegan Chew 2 1-2 7, Keaton Brammer 1 0-0 2, Matteo Gagliardi 1 0-0 2, Daniel Gard 1 0-0 2, Christopher Halterman-West 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 50.9%. 3-pts – 7 (Page 4, Chew 2, Halterman-West 1). Rebounds – 39 (Page 8, Rowe 2, Keller 4, Barber 10, Peterson 9, Chew 1, Brammer 1, Gagliardi 1, Kendrick Mastin 1, Gard 1, Lawson Cleghorn 1). Assists – 15 (Page 3, Rowe 3, Keller 1, Barber 1, Peterson 2, Chew 1, Brammer 1, Jaxon Darby 1, Gagliardi 1, Mastin 1). Steals – 11 (Page 1, Rowe 1, Keller 3, Barber 3, Peterson 1, Gagliardi 2). Blocks – 4 (Page 1, Barber 2, Gard 1). Turnovers – 10. Team fouls – 5. Fouled out – 0.

Murray 45, Moravia 42

Mu - 17–7–10–8–3

Mo - 11–4–14–13–0

Individual stats not available at press time.

Bluegrass Conference Championship Game

Ankeny Christian 65, Murray 54

AC - 17–11–18–19

M - 13–8–15–18

Individual stats not available at press time.