Braver Angels to hold first meeting of 2024

The Braver Angels South Central Iowa Alliance will hold its first monthly gathering of the year from 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Clarke County Development Corporation Board Room, 115 E. Washington, Osceola.

To attend remotely via zoom, email amurr@braverangels.org. For more information, contact Richard Tucker, Winterset, at rtucker@braverangels.org.

In this session, we will review and practice communication skills for interacting with people with whom we have political differences.

Braver Angels participants seek to understand the other side’s point of view and look for common ground. Braver Angels supports principles which bring us together, rather than divide us.