Blood drive scheduled Nov. 16

DES MOINES – The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by giving the gift of life!

By visiting a blood drive, you have the opportunity to save local lives. Blood donations are vital to our local hospitals year-round but especially during the winter months when accidents and emergencies can happen at any moment. Your donation can make a difference and ensure that local hospitals have the life-saving resources they need this season.

Murray Community Blood Drive

11/16/2023

3-7:00 pm

416 Maple Street

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.