Blood drive scheduled Nov. 16

DES MOINES – The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by giving the gift of life!
By visiting a blood drive, you have the opportunity to save local lives. Blood donations are vital to our local hospitals year-round but especially during the winter months when accidents and emergencies can happen at any moment. Your donation can make a difference and ensure that local hospitals have the life-saving resources they need this season.
Murray Community Blood Drive
11/16/2023
3-7:00 pm
416 Maple Street
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.