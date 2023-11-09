Hooper, Robbins win contested city races

The following are the unofficial election results, dated Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:04 p.m. Polls closed with 100% of precincts reporting. Of 6,120 registered votes, 1,366 total ballots were cast for a 22.32% voter turnout.
Unless otherwise noted, individual seats are a “vote one.”
City results
Osceola mayor
Thomas Kedley, 471 votes
Write-ins, 111
Osceola Ward One
Dan Hooper, 86 votes
Joseph Adam Woodcock II, 51 votes
Benjamin Bishop, 45 votes
Write-ins, 2
Osceola Ward Two
Thomas Bahls, 162 votes
Write-ins, 19
Osceola Ward Three
Sonya Hicks, 228 votes
Write-ins, 10
Osceola At-large
George Fotiadis, 425 votes
Miles Murphy, 208 votes
Write-ins, 12
Osceola At-large - to fill a vacancy
Jose J Vargas, 528 votes
Write-ins, 49
Murray mayor
Jeffrey D Robbins, 126 votes
Diana Moffitt-Robins, 95 votes
Write-ins, 1
Murray At-large (vote three)
Ben Heath, 153 votes
Pat ONeil, 132 votes
Steve Jurshak, 118 votes
Robert L Myers, 86 votes
Patricia Adams, 73 votes
Darrell Douglas Black, 60 votes
Write-ins, 6
Woodburn mayor
Write-ins, 20
Woodburn at-large
Vickie Brown, 18 votes
Write-ins, 18
Woodburn at-large - to fill a vacancy
Write-ins, 16
School board results
Clarke Dist. 1
Brad Lamp, 782 votes
Write-ins, 17
Clarke Dist. 2
Write-ins, 175
Clarke Dist. 4
Rosaura Edith Flores, 680 votes
Write-ins, 14
Clarke Dist. 5
Wendy Short, 768 votes
Write-ins, 10
Clarke at-large
Ty Blackford, 630 votes
Write-ins, 49
Murray directors at-large (vote three)
Joseph Miller, 272 votes
Nicholas Smith, 238 votes
Tara Page, 226 votes
Brian Peterson, 136 votes
Sarah Dinham, 80 votes
Matthew Dinham, 56 votes
Write-ins, 8
Public Measures
City Of Osceola – Public Measure EK
“Shall the current Board of Trustees for the municipal water utility of the City of Osceola, in the County of Clarke, State of Iowa, as established by election on November 13, 1935, be discontinued, with management and control of the waterworks returning to the Osceola City Council?”
No, 415 votes
Yes, 255 votes
Clarke Community School District – Public Measure EL
“Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clarke Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.”
Yes, 583 votes
No, 266 votes
Murray Community School District – Public Measure EM
“Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Murray Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.”
Yes, 279 votes
No, 32 votes