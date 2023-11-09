Hooper, Robbins win contested city races

The following are the unofficial election results, dated Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:04 p.m. Polls closed with 100% of precincts reporting. Of 6,120 registered votes, 1,366 total ballots were cast for a 22.32% voter turnout.

Unless otherwise noted, individual seats are a “vote one.”

City results

Osceola mayor

Thomas Kedley, 471 votes

Write-ins, 111

Osceola Ward One

Dan Hooper, 86 votes

Joseph Adam Woodcock II, 51 votes

Benjamin Bishop, 45 votes

Write-ins, 2

Osceola Ward Two

Thomas Bahls, 162 votes

Write-ins, 19

Osceola Ward Three

Sonya Hicks, 228 votes

Write-ins, 10

Osceola At-large

George Fotiadis, 425 votes

Miles Murphy, 208 votes

Write-ins, 12

Osceola At-large - to fill a vacancy

Jose J Vargas, 528 votes

Write-ins, 49

Murray mayor

Jeffrey D Robbins, 126 votes

Diana Moffitt-Robins, 95 votes

Write-ins, 1

Murray At-large (vote three)

Ben Heath, 153 votes

Pat ONeil, 132 votes

Steve Jurshak, 118 votes

Robert L Myers, 86 votes

Patricia Adams, 73 votes

Darrell Douglas Black, 60 votes

Write-ins, 6

Woodburn mayor

Write-ins, 20

Woodburn at-large

Vickie Brown, 18 votes

Write-ins, 18

Woodburn at-large - to fill a vacancy

Write-ins, 16

School board results

Clarke Dist. 1

Brad Lamp, 782 votes

Write-ins, 17

Clarke Dist. 2

Write-ins, 175

Clarke Dist. 4

Rosaura Edith Flores, 680 votes

Write-ins, 14

Clarke Dist. 5

Wendy Short, 768 votes

Write-ins, 10

Clarke at-large

Ty Blackford, 630 votes

Write-ins, 49

Murray directors at-large (vote three)

Joseph Miller, 272 votes

Nicholas Smith, 238 votes

Tara Page, 226 votes

Brian Peterson, 136 votes

Sarah Dinham, 80 votes

Matthew Dinham, 56 votes

Write-ins, 8

Public Measures

City Of Osceola – Public Measure EK

“Shall the current Board of Trustees for the municipal water utility of the City of Osceola, in the County of Clarke, State of Iowa, as established by election on November 13, 1935, be discontinued, with management and control of the waterworks returning to the Osceola City Council?”

No, 415 votes

Yes, 255 votes

Clarke Community School District – Public Measure EL

“Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clarke Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.”

Yes, 583 votes

No, 266 votes

Murray Community School District – Public Measure EM

“Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Murray Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.”

Yes, 279 votes

No, 32 votes