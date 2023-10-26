Meet the candidates for Clarke Community School Board

District 1

Brad Lampe (incumbent)

Brief background about yourself:

My wife, Amy, and I came to Osceola in 1987. I was the High School Band Director for 29 years and the HS/MS Instructional Coach for 5 years. We had three boys go through the Clarke Community Schools (Jake, Joe, and Mitch) and we currently have three grandchildren enrolled in Clarke Schools. Amy is the Market President of the First National Bank here in Osceola.

Why are you seeking reelection?

I became a Clarke Community School Board member in December 2021. My four-year term was interrupted because of redistricting. District 2 in which I was serving has changed and I now reside in District 1. I am running for the Clarke Community School Board in my new District as I would like to continue to serve.

I have served the Clarke Community Schools in many capacities over the 36 years I have been here. Serving on the Clarke Community School Board is the best way I can continue to support, contribute, and help our school and community.

What do you see as specific needs of the school, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Our Administration and Staff are working hard to close the learning gap left by the residue of the COVID-19 era. The closing of that gap will continue to be a need that all schools will have to address to get learning and test scores back on track. We currently have plans and procedures in place to address these gap concerns and we are showing positive signs of achieving our goal.

Our current Superintendent, Kurt DeVore, has done a nice job of prioritizing communication, transparency, and trust in our Administration and Staff. As a School Board Member, I agree and support that priority with the hopes that we can make positive connections with all employees to improve the working environment and in turn, improve the learning for the students. Student learning is, of course, my top priority as a School Board member. I will do what I can through policy and procedures to make Clarke Community Schools a top-notch educational facility of which parents and the community can be proud.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

I have 39 years of experience in the field of education, 34 as a teacher and 5 as an instructional coach. I also have working knowledge of the history of our school, having been a part of it since 1987. I enjoy working with people and I feel that I have effective communication skills. All of these are important traits when serving on and contributing positively to a seven-member board.

What do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

I have spent most of my life working in the Clarke Community Schools. The “hometown feel” and the family atmosphere make our school a great place to raise a family and a great place in which to work. We have the academic and extracurricular opportunities of a big school but the closeness and connections of a small school. As a school board member, I will continue to work to make it even better.

Additional comments:

Go, Clarke!

District 2

No candidates filed.

District 4

Rosaura Edith Flores

Brief background about yourself:

I was born and raised in Mexico. At the age of 15 my family and I immigrated to the United States seeking a better life. I graduated from La Joya High School. I went to the University of Texas Pan American for two years, then I moved to Iowa. I met my husband here in Osceola and have 4 wonderful children. l worked for CCSD for about 8 years helping at the Elementary building as an ELL Translator.

Why are you running for this spot? Do you have prior experience?

I am running for School Board member to help our hispanic community. I feel there is a lack of representation when it comes to our latin community. As far as experience goes, I previously worked for Clarke Schools at the Elementary building and I know first band the necessities our students have and along with my passion for helping and being a team player are far greater than any experience can bring. I am always striving for a better future, not only for my own kids but for the community. It is my desire to see all Clarke students succeed.

What do you see as specific needs of the school, and how do you plan to address those needs?

I believe communication is the key to success. I feel teachers and staff need someone to represent their needs and be an advocate for them. I was able to experience first hand the impact the School board decisions have on our teacher and students. I want an opportunity to serve them and make sure that the decisions taken are in our School District and Community best interest.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

I am a lifelong Ieamer who continues to grow in skills and knowledge. I am a fact seeker and want to find the facts to make informed decisions. I am a listener and open minded individual. I am able to see the big picture and see things from other’s perspective. My ability to speak Spanish helps me connect with our hispanic population that has been disconnected from the school in the past. I am a communicator and a team player and look forward to working with the CCSD OneTribe to positively impact Clarke students, families and the community.

What do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

The Clarke School District is a great place to raise your family. I believe that with support ft·om the School Board we can showcase how amazing our Superintendent, Principals, Teachers and staff really are. We need a lot of positivity in our community and I strongly believe it should start from us, from the amazing people that have to make difficult decisions that at the end affect and/or benefit the whole community.

Additional comments:

Clarke Community School District deserves to have the best representatives possible. This will only be possible if our community gets together and fights for it. It is in your hands to see our students and community succeed.

District 5

Wendy Short (incumbent)

Wendy Short

Brief background about yourself:

I am a 2000 graduate of Clarke Community High School and lifelong resident of Clarke County. I have a B.A. in Accounting and have spent most of my career in public accounting, with a primary focus on tax and consulting. I reside in rural Clarke County with my husband and three children: 9th, 7th, and 5th graders at Clarke Community Schools.

Why are you seeking reelection?

I ran for this seat four years ago on the belief that a high achieving school district is essential to the future success of our youth and our community. That is still my belief today. I am seeking reelection because I know there is still work to do and I am confident that with teamwork and collaboration, we will continue to make progress and experience success at Clarke!

What do you see as specific needs of the school, and how do you plan to address those needs?

This is a tough one! There are lots of specific needs not just at Clarke, but in public education in general. A few that I feel are specific needs at Clarke: Staff Recruitment and Retention, Student Achievement, School Safety and Fiscal Responsibility. To address these needs, we’ve got to develop a plan, put measures in place to evaluate the effectiveness of the plan, constantly re-visit where we are in the process and be willing to go back to the drawing board when necessary. To support this work, I WILL: work with fellow board members, district leadership, staff, students, and families to identify specific needs; collaborate with district leadership and fellow board members on ways to best address and support the needs identified; ensure that there’s follow-up and accountability to see processes through.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

I am a team player with strong integrity. I believe in the importance of accountability and transparency. I am an advocate for public education and strive to make educated decisions that will have a positive impact on our school district and give all our students the best possible educational experience to prepare them for their future after high school.

What do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

I like the sense of community and family we have at Clarke. I feel that the strong sense of community is a direct result of the amazing TEAM that works tirelessly to provide for our students. I’ve witnessed the energy and passion for education firsthand with my own family’s experiences. I’ve also witnessed the strong sense of community in our classrooms, at school sponsored events and through generous support from our PTCO, Booster Club, and many amazing volunteers and community partners. My family is proud to be part of the Clarke Community School District family! #ONETRIBE

Additional comments:

You can contact me at wendyshort4clarkeschoolboard@gmail.com or (641) 340-3556.

At-large

Ty Blackford

Ty Blackford

Brief background about yourself:

I grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Drake University. My wife, De Blackford, is a math teacher at Clarke. Our two girls, Elli (17) and Klaire (12), also attend Clarke schools. Before returning to my wife’s hometown in 2018, we lived in Grimes. I spent 14 years at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center. I was a member of the Grimes Fire Department; there, I served as a firefighter and medic. I now work for Hy-Vee Transportation.

Why are you running for this spot? Do you have prior experience?

I am running for this position because I enjoy serving the community. Serving is my way of giving back to my community. I also enjoy working with others to solve complex issues and finding ways to reach agreements on contentious topics.

I served on Grimes City Council for one term (4 years). While on the city council, I was a liaison for the Board of Adjustment, Library Board, Fire & Safety Board, and was a Metro Waste Authority Board member.

What do you see as specific needs of the school, and how do you plan to address those needs?

From listening to the community, staff, and students, here are four areas of focus:

Staff Retention - Continue making competitive pay and benefits packages for teachers and our support staff.

Student and Teacher Safety - It’s time to explore employing a School Resource Officer at Clarke. Our neighbors Central Decatur and Interstate 35 have them, and all the Des Moines Metro schools also have them.

Fiscal Responsibility - Many of our taxpayer dollars go towards supporting the district. If elected, I will be a good steward of our taxpayer contributions. Along with this, and equally important, is guaranteeing proper maintenance and cleanliness of our facilities.

Plan for the future - I’m sure this is well underway, but I want to ensure we continue updating our plan as the district changes.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

I have a Bachelor of Science in Education with an endorsement in all social sciences. I worked with at-risk youth at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center. I also helped administer a detention alternative program. As noted above, I served on Grimes City Council and many other boards during my time with Grimes.

What do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

We have a great community that supports our schools on a tremendous level. Clarke has a solid foundation. We have astounding teachers, support staff, administration, and students. Clarke is a growing district that is becoming increasingly more diverse every day. We must continue to plan for the future so Clarke can remain excellent.