Downtown Spooktacular, trick or treat set

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Downtown Spooktacular, a revamp of Trunk of Treat, Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS) is ready for round two. This year’s Downtown Spooktacular will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. around the downtown businesses and in the alleyways around the square.

“[It was] great weather, packed, a lot of business participation…everyone dressed up; it was fun,” said OCMS director Ashleigh Eckels about last year’s event.

A similar format to last year’s event will take place this year, with businesses encouraged to decorate their storefronts, and others without downtown locations placed in alleyways. Each alley has a specific theme: north alley is black cats/ghosts/graveyard, south is scarecrows and Jack-o-lanterns, east is witches and wizards, and the west alley is reserved for ALTEC.

“Jump in the alleway and give out candy,” said OCMS events coordinator Cady Atwood, who will place businesses in the alleyways.

The starting point for Downtown Spooktacular will be at the Osceola Fire Hall, and the event is for children fourth grade and under. Osceola Foods is the premiere sponsor. Contact Atwood at 641-342-4200 or at ocmsevent@osceolaia.net to secure a spot for your business or with questions.

Trick or treat

Osceola citywide trick or treating will also take place Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The city of Murray’s trick or treat will be held on Tues., Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.