Building to come down

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the building at 101 and 103 West Washington will come down, a year and a half after a fire destroyed 101 and damaged 103. On Sept. 19, the Osceola City Council approved a bid from Denney Construction for demolition.

Denney Construction plans to begin work early on the morning of Oct. 29. U.S. Highway 69 north will be closed to traffic from Jefferson Street to Webster Street, and will not be accessible from Washington Street. While the demolition is expected to take several days, the contractor hopes to finish everything that will require highway closure on the 29th.

The city is prepared to have the same roadway section closed on Monday, Oct. 30 if needed.

After that, it may be necessary for cones to be placed around the building that will make the roadway narrower, but still allow for traffic flow as normal.

The public is requested to keep their distance from the demolition for safety purposes. The accepted bid for demolition was $565,335.