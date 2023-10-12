Meet the candidates for Osceola City Council

This is part one of election candidate questionnaires; more will appear in the following weeks. Candidate responses are in alphabetical order by ward. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Ward One

Benjamin Bishop

Brief background about yourself:

I have been around the Osceola area since 1993 when my parents moved our family to the area. I’m a long-time resident of Osceola and currently a proud member of the Osceola Fire Department since Jan. 11, 2021, with a total nine years within the fire service. Currently employed with Norwalk Ready Mix as a mechanic. I enjoy spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren. We spend many nights fishing, at mud runs and enjoying a bonfire.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

Currently running for the position with no prior experience as a council member. For a while now, I have thought about various key points that I believe the city would benefit from. The current council has served our community well, but at this time, I believe we could use a change in our city council. I feel that we need to look at the infrastructure within Osceola and prepare for the future of Osceola.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Through my work, I have experience with different contractors on various styles of affordable housing that I feel Osceola could benefit from.

Looking around the city, I have noticed some areas that have limited lighting, sidewalks, vehicle access (parking) and storm shelters. The time I have spent in the fire service has led to my strong beliefs in safety and caring for my community.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

I’m always willing to listen to others’ opinions and thoughts to achieve the end result that Osceola deserves.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

What I like about Osceola is that anyone can start or raise a family in our community. Even if family moves away and comes back years later, it’s still home.

Dan Hooper (incumbent)

Brief background about yourself:

I was born in northeast central Iowa and attended school in Reinback, Iowa. I spent four years in the U.S. Navy Seabees Construction Battalion, and worked for a Caterpillar dealer in the service department as a mechanic, both as a lead mechanic and supervisor in that department.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

I am seeking reelection to make Osceola a town to look up too, by people living here and the ones who visit. By being a supervisor at CAT and my past two terms as a city council member, I will bring that experience to the council.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Water, water, water. We need better sidewalks and new industrial jobs. We need to clean up bad looking areas in town.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

I’m willing to listen to both sides of the issue and make a better vote for all.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

People are friendly in Osceola. Osceola is working to make itself a place with good jobs and a good place to live.

Joseph “Joe” A. Woodcock II

Brief background about yourself:

I did a little growing up in this area. Moved to Texas, joined the Marine Corps straight out of high school where I spent 9 ½ years in the infantry. In May of 2020 I packed up my wife Victoria, stepson Kaiden (11), and twin girls Remi & Rylee (6) and moved back to Osceola to be closer to my mother, Dot Woodcock.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

I am seeking this seat because I believe our country, state, and this town are run by an older generation and is in need of a fresh perspective. That is not to say they have not done an amazing job but our community is getting younger not older.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Again, I believe our town is in need of a fresh perspective. As a father of younger children my concern is for their safety and the safety of all within Osceola. Living in a rural area, surrounded by fields, I believe more lighting in parks, along streets and in well trafficked areas would benefit all especially in Ward 1 down Truman Road and Clay Street where deer and walkers are prone.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

Work ethic, integrity and steadfastness. I represent the average middle class family. I am no one special, I do not come from wealth, but I have the drive and passion to this job.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

Osceola is a great place to raise a family. The hustle and bustle of larger cities is not as prevalent here. We have the potential to grow here.

Any additional comments?

I know I am inexperienced at this position but I know my life experiences have adequately prepared me to take on this position and succeed.

Ward Two

Thomas Bahls (incumbent)

Brief background about yourself:

I am married with a teenage son and work as the Foundation and Transportation Coordinator for Clarke County Hospital. My family is most comfortable in a small town setting and are thankful that Osceola has been our home since 2018.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

I am running for reelection for a council member seat, although due to redistricting, I am now eligible to run in Ward 2 (my current council member position represents Ward 3).

I believe Osceola to be a town on the cusp of some very positive developments that will enhance our way of life, offer additional employment opportunities, create new housing growth and will turn Osceola and Clarke County into a must visit destination in south-central Iowa. All, while continuing to maintain our commitment to family, community and recognition of the history of the area.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

The critical needs of our community are:

1. A safe and reliable source of drinking water for current and future commercial and residential use. There has been over twenty years of work planning and obtaining ground for a new reservoir. We are very close to achieving what I believe is the best, long term answer to our critical water issues. We are also working on a variety of options that can maintain our water supply until the reservoir is completed.

2. We need additional housing opportunities in our community. The population in Osceola swells Monday through Friday due to the employment base that comes in from out of town to work. I believe any housing start is beneficial and am in support of a funding opportunity for new or redeveloped housing that can be funded by the increase in property taxes that is generated from this development. The City Council recently approved an agreement with a local developer that will bring twelve new houses to Osceola – this is a great start, but we need to do more and without impacting the City’s general operating budget.

3. Downtown revitalization is also a priority! We have a historical district that should be/could be the envy of any rural community in Iowa. To me, the downtown square is the heart of our community and we need to partner with area development entities, local businesses and community philanthropists to create expanded opportunities for existing downtown businesses and open up empty or underutilized buildings to new development.

4. We have an industrial park that is shovel ready and certified. We need to take advantage of our location at the crossroads of I-35 and Hwy 34 and the geographical location between Minneapolis and Kansas City to attract commercial businesses and industry to Osceola and Clarke County. Success will require significant collaboration between local governmental entities, development organizations and the business community.

My “Top 4″ priorities are big endeavors. However, successfully accomplishing these goals will result in an enhanced financial ability to address critical and important City needs like road maintenance, park and recreational development, City operations, etc.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

I listen and learn from the process. I believe I am a fair and rational person who operates on facts and positive opportunities. I have the professional experience to provide insight and leadership that I believe is necessary to continue our community’s upward growth trajectory.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

The residents of Osceola are proud of our community and support one another in times of need. We have some fantastic attractions in the area from historically significant, to entertainment venues, to dining and to family activities. And, we are 45 minutes from the Des Moines Metro Area – we are worth the drive!

Ward Three

Sonya Hicks

Brief background about yourself:

I am from Afton, and went to college at Iowa State University. I received a BS in Botany, later receiving a nursing degree.My husband and I have four daughters, and we have lived in Osceola since 2011.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

I am running for city council. One of my priorities is to help create a downtown atmosphere that people can frequent for all of their needs and interests. I will work with the council to make this area a place that young families will want to move to and stay to raise their children.

I am on the Clarke County Board of Health. I am also the president of TeamMates, which is a new mentoring program at Clarke Schools, for any students grades 3-12.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

We need the downtown to flourish. I plan to work with the city council, other boards, and constituents to share ideas and listen to the concerns to work toward planned goals.Other priorities for me include ensuring adequate, clean water for present and future growth, and increased housing.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

I love people. I enjoy talking with them about their lives and what they would like our future in Osceola to look like. I like to collaborate and bring all persons’ thoughts and skills to the process.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

Osceola is a small town, and I appreciate the way we create a closeness that only we can have.

Additional comments:

Small towns can achieve really great things when we work together on our common goals and support any positive activity moving forward.

At-Large

Dr. George Fotiadis (incumbent)

Brief background about yourself:

Fotiadis has served on the Osceola City Council for over 20 years, and has practiced medicine, lived and worked in Osceola for more than 37 years.

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

To complete several we started: 1. Reservoir with expanded water supply; 2. Emergency water supply; 3. Downtown rebuilding

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Make downtown pedestrian friendly, off-square parking, rehab or remove buildings, and help pursue grants for those.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

I will help the mayor and other council with: points of order, and formatting motions for change.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

We are increasingly diverse, good community spirit and drive, we are looking to the future, and work with what we have.

Miles Murphy

Mr. Murphy is no longer seeking office.

At-Large (to fill a vacancy)

Jose J. Vargas (incumbent)

Brief background about yourself:

· I have been an Osceola resident since 2003.

· Graduated from Clarke Community High School.

· My wife and I have four children and a dog.

· Since 2004 I began working for DHL Supply Chain in Osceola

· I initiated serving our City Council since March 2023

Why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior council experience?

I am seeking to be elected after being appointed because I am enthusiastic about Osceola’s Safety, stability, and growth.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

· Affordable housing – Reviewing options tax credits programs to aid and incentivizes constituents to build new houses.

· Natural environment (water) – Finding a backup water supply.

· Maintaining our high level of emergency services – Ensuring proper founding is in place to maintain their equipment and training.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

· Family oriented

· Results driven.

· Business analytics

· People person.

· Diverse and inclusive.

· Connecting our Latino population with our community.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

Osceola is a beautiful town with great people making it ideal for families.