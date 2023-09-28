Pierson to retire from postal service

After 27 years, Randy Pierson will deliver his final pieces of mail on Friday, Sept. 29 and leave the post office for the last time as a mail carrier.

Pierson started at the Osceola post office in 1996, needing a job as it was a slow time in construction. He spent five years as a rural carrier, and the last 22 years have been spent in the city, delivering mail to the businesses and residents of Osceola.

With a shift at the post office beginning around 6:30 a.m., Pierson said his day consists mostly of walking as he makes his deliveries around town. There is only one day that he can remember not having to deliver mail, a winter when it was snowing and blowing making for hazardous conditions.

“I will not miss the winter walks,” said Pierson, who otherwise has enjoyed his job.

Over the years, Pierson said the mail has gotten much lighter, with the increase in internet and alternate delivery services. Where once someone might mail a birthday card, now a text or phone call can be made instead. Christmas still remains a busy time for the post office, but even that has slowed down in quantity.

Retirement

As Pierson leaves the post office, he leaves as the location’s most senior worker. His decision to retire was not one that was made lightly, and he’s going to miss the connections and faces of the people he’s seen near-daily for over two decades.

“I’ll miss my coworkers and my customers,” said Pierson.

Pierson plans to stay active in his retirement, and there’s always the possibility that he may come in as a substitute carrier if the need arises.

“Randy has been a huge asset to our office, and we will greatly miss him. We wish him the best in his upcoming journey,” said Ashley Schaff, Osceola Post Office supervisor.

Cards of retirement well-wishes can be sent to Pierson at: Randy Pierson, 203 NE Vine Street, Decatur, Iowa 50067.