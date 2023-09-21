Wanted: kids who want to fly

Ten Clarke County youths between the ages of eight and 18 have the chance to win a free, introductory airplane ride in celebration of Youth in Aviation Month, courtesy of Mary Ellen Kimball and Kevin Seuferer, both of Osceola.

Last year, Kimball revived free introductory flights after COVID-19 curtailed the Girls in Aviation (Women in Aviation) and Young Eagles (Experimental Aviation Association) flights several years ago. Being a one-woman team, she was only able to take five girls in the air.

This year, Kimball has joined forces with Seuferer, so they will each take five children - Kimball will fly five girls, and Seuferer five boys.

“We are both parents of boys, and want to include boys ages eight through 18 in the introductory flights,” said Kimball.

For a chance at going up in the air, interested applicants will be selected by writing at least 50 words in response to the following prompt:

“I want to fly in a private plane over my house, school, and town because____. I also want to see or learn_____.”

The children will be flown in Kimball’s Cessna 150 and in one of Seuferer’s planes. They will have the opportunity to learn how a plane flies, sit in the seat right next to the pilot and actually “fly the plane” using dual controls if they wish.

The planes will take off and land at the Osceola Municipal Airport, and will be scheduled around the weather and chosen applicant’s availability.

Both Kimball and Seuferer are licensed pilots and members of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and Iowa Aviation Promotion Group (IAPG).

Interested applicants need to submit their short statement to Kimball by Thursday, Oct. 12 at: Mary Ellen Kimball, 1015 Lake Shore Drive, Osceola, IA 50213, or by email kimball@windstream.net.

Kimball can also be contacted at 641-342-4272 with any questions or for further information.