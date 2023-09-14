Johnson is new teacher

Alex Johnson is new middle school teacher, teaching English language learners.

Johnson spent his early years in Muscatine, then most of his childhood in Sidney before attending and graduating from Southeast Warren. He is familiar with the Osceola area, as that is where his parents moved after he graduated high school. In May, Johnson graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with his Bachelor’s degree - at UNI, he studied English education, literacy and teaching English to speakers of other languages. This will be his first year in education.

At Clarke, he looks froward to collaborating with other teachers and making connections within the community.

In his off time, Johnson enjoys playing video games, and has been stuck on boss level of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for about a month and a half. I also enjoy singing and fencing épée.