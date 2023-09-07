Clarke Homecoming week starts Sept. 11

Clarke’s homecoming week kicks off on Monday, Sept. 11 and runs through Friday, Sept. 15. This year’s theme is “We Got The Beat,” and the student council has activities planned for each day of the week, based on different song titles.

Monday

“The Lazy Song” - wear one’s comfiest PJ’s.

Students will also vote for Homecoming King and Queen.

Tuesday

“Proud to be An American” - dress in red, white and blue.

Volleyball home meet against Centerville starting at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

“Should Have Been a Cowboy” - dress like a cowboy/girl.

Thursday

“Barbie Girl/Hey Mickey” - dress as a favorite movie character.

Cross country meet at I-35 starting at 4 p.m.

The homecoming parade will start at 6 p.m. and go around the square, with coronation to follow on the bandstand.

Following coronation, BOOM Night will begin at the high school gym.

Friday

“Our House” - wear Clarke maroon and white.

Homecoming game against Centerville starts at 7 p.m.

Please check Clarke’s website for the most up-to-date information.