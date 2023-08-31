Election candidate nomination forms now available

Candidates interested in running for Murray, Osceola and Woodburn city council, and Clarke and Murray school board were able to formally begin petitioning on Monday.

Petitions are due to the Clarke County Auditor’s Office by the end of day on Thursday, Sept. 21 for city council positions, and to the respective school board secretaries for school board seats.

The following are the seats up for election this November:

Osceola: Due to redistricting of Osceola’s city council wards, all five seats will be on the ballot - Wards 1, 2, 3 and two at-large positions.

The two at-large seats are currently held by Dr. George Fotiadis and Jose Vargas. Fotiadis’ term was set to expire in 2023. Vargas was appointed to fill a vacant at-large seat in March, with a term set to expire in 2025. Ward 1 is currently held by Douglas Gay and Ward 3 by Tom Bahls, both who had terms that expire in 2023. Ward 2, held by Dan Hooper, expires in 2025.

The redistricting folded both Gay and Hooper into Ward 1, and Bahls moved to Ward 2, leaving Ward 3 open.

Those who are elected to the Ward 1, Ward 3, and Fotiadis’ at-large position will serve four-year terms. Those elected to serve in Ward 2 and Vargas’ at-large position will be up for election again in 2025 to maintain staggered terms.

Mayor Thomas Kedley has an expiring term; the mayoral term is for two-years.

City council members must have a minimum of 25 signatures within their ward, or city for at-large. Interested mayoral candidates must have a minimum of 25 signatures within the city.

Murray: At-large council members with expiring terms are Diana Moffit-Robins, Crissi Tracy and Pat O’Neil.

Mayor Jeannie Crees also has an expiring term.

Council positions are four-year terms. A mayoral term is two-years.

Interested city council candidates must have a minimum of 10 signatures within the city. Interested mayoral candidates must have a minimum of 10 signatures within the city.

Woodburn: At-large council members with expiring terms are Vickie Brown and Amanda McAtee, who was appointed to fill a vacancy following the death of Gary Parson. A third seat is currently vacant following the death of David Reynolds and will also be up for election.

Mayor Dennis Cottrell also has an expiring term.

Council positions are four-year terms. A mayoral term is two-years.

Interested city council candidates must have a minimum of 10 signatures within the city. Interested mayoral candidates must have a minimum of 10 signatures within the city.

Clarke Community School Board: School board members for Clarke with expiring terms are Wendy Short, District 5; MacKenzie O’Hair, at-large; Brian Crawford, District 4; and Shawna Henry, District 1. Due to redistricting, the District 2 seat currently held by Brad Lampe will be on the ballot, as Lampe was moved out of District 2 into District 1.

The elected candidate for District 2 will finish out Lampe’s term that was set to expire in 2025. All other terms are four-years.

Interested applicants must have a minimum of 50 signatures within the school district.

Murray Community School Board: At-large school board members for Murray with expiring terms are Sarah Dinham, Staci Heaberlin and Tara Page.

All terms are four-years. Interested applicants must have a minimum of 10 signatures within the school district.

Additional information

All candidates must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the district they are running in, with the exception of mayoral and at-large positions.

Petitions are available at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office, Clarke Community High School administration office, Murray Community School administration office, and online at www.sos.iowa.gov.

Election day is Nov. 7.