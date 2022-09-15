The combined, unofficial special election results as of 8:53 p.m. Sept. 13 with 100% of precincts reporting has Thomas Kedley with the most votes for mayor with 319 votes or 47.40% of the votes.

Shane Simpson received 264 votes for 39.23%, Willis E. Hamilton had 51 votes for 7.58%, and Ann Ware came in with 26 votes for 3.86%. There were 13 write-in votes making up 1.93% of votes, and two undervotes.

“I’m humbled and honored that the people of Osceola showed up today to keep moving our community forward.

This has been a long election, and it’s been a long time since last November. My goal as mayor is just to keep progressing Osceola forward to heal the community, and my big goal, I put it in the paper, is that comprehensive plan. I want to get all entities working together on a common mission to move Osceola forward. That is my goal.

My goal is also to reach out to other candidates to pick their brains, to understand what their ideologies, their beliefs, were for moving our community forward, because we’re all in this together,” said Kedley Tuesday night.

Of 3,206 registered voters, there were 677 total ballots for 21.12%, with two blank ballots and 13 write-ins ballots.