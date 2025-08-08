Clarke class of 1962 holds reunion

Twelve members of the Clarke Community High School Class of 1962 met May 23rd for their 63rd class reunion and get together at The Iron Horse Restaurant. The class was the first to graduate from the newly organized district, new high school building with new school name.

Attending were: front row l – r Martha (Young) Wade, Weldon; Richard Mongar, Humeston; Jack Ellis, Urbandale; Sue (Spencer) Keeler, Weldon. Second row, l - r Diane (Estes) Olsen, Cedar Rapids; Karen (Ford) Smith, Frederick, Colorado; Royanna (Hukill) Spencer, Osceola; Marie (Gardner) White, Osceola; Marie (Freeman) Glafka, Bend, Oregon; Kathi (Williamson) (Hainline), Leon. Back row l – r Jeff Wade, Weldon; Roger Hickman, Raymore, Missouri.

The class previously donated the balance of $600 in their class account, $300 to the Clarke Backpack Lunch Program at East Elementary and $300 to Middle School for any student needing a lunch ticket.