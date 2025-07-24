July 24-31, 2025 meal site menu

July 24: Goulash, whole kernel corn, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, peach crisp, margarine, ranch dressing.

July 25: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot spiced apples, blueberry muffin, orange juice, margarine.

July 28: Sweet & sour chicken, stir fry vegetables, fried rice, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.

July 29: Shredded pork, bbq sauce, roasted red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pudding.

July 30: Spaghetti casserole, broccoli florets, italian mixed vegetables, garlic breadstick, cookie, margarine.

July 31: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, dinner roll, applesauce, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at (712) 890-9412. Meal time is noon.