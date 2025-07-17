July 17-24, 2025 meal site menu

July 17: Open faced turkey sandwich w/gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, peanut butter bar, margarine .

July 18: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, tortilla chips, cookie, taco sauce, sour cream.

July 21: Baked meatballs, brown gravy, whipped red potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine.

July 22: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, chocolate crunch bar.

July 23: Potato crusted pollock, macaroni & cheese, green peas, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, tartar sauce.

July 24: Goulash, whole kernel corn, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, peach crisp, margarine, ranch dressing.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at (712) 890-9412. Meal time is noon.