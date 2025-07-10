July 10-17, 2025 meal site menu

July 10: Beef patty, pickle slices, sliced cheese, baked beans, roasted red potatoes, hamburger bun, lemon bar, ketchup/mustard.

July 11: Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, harvard beets, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.

July 14: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, brownie, frosting w/sprinkles, margarine.

July 15: Polish sausage w/sauerkraut, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, hot dog bun, fluffy fruit salad, mustard.

July 16: Lasagna casserole, tossed salad, italian mixed vegetables, garlic breadstick, pear crisp, italian dressing.

July 17: Open faced turkey sandwich w/gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, peanut butter bar, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.