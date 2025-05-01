May 1-7, 2025 meal site menu

May 1: Meatloaf w/tomato glaze, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, lemon bar, margarine.

May 2: Glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese sauce, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine.

May 5: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.

May 6: BBQ rib patty, macaroni and cheese, cowboy caviar, hamburger bun, hot pineapple tidbits.

May 7: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

May 8: Chicken alfredo, broccoli florets, tossed salad, dinner roll, mixed fruit crisp, french dressing, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.