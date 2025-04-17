April 17-24, 2025 meal site menu

To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412.

April 17: Spaghetti casserole, italian vegetables, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, hot spiced peaches, italian dressing.

April 18: CLOSED.

April 21: Potato crusted pollock, baked sweet potato, creamed peas, dinner roll, pudding, tartar sauce, margarine.

April 22: Chicken berry almond salad, pasta salad, waverly crackers (2), fresh seasonal fruit, ranch salad dressing.

April 23: Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli florets, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine, 1000 island dressing.

April 24: Shredded pork, bbq sauce, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits.

*menu subject to change without notice