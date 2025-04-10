April 10-17, 2025

To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412.

April 10: Sloppy joe, roasted ranch potatoes, lima beans, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, margarine.

April 11: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot applesauce, blueberry muffin, orange juice.

April 14: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, brownie, frosting w/sprinkles, margarine.

April 15: Chili, baked potato, green beans, cornbread muffin, cinnamon applesauce, margarine (2), sour cream.

April 16: Open faced turkey sandwich w/gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

April 17: Spaghetti casserole, italian vegetables, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, hot spiced peaches, italian dressing.

