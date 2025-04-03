April 3-10 meal site menu

To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412.

Apr. 3: Goulash, green peas, tossed salad, whole wheat bread, hot sliced peaches, thousand island dressing, margarine.

Apr. 4: Breaded fish, hamburger bun, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, cookie, tartar sauce, margarine.

April 7: Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, harvard beets, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

April 8: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, tortilla chips, cookie, taco sauce, sour cream.

April 9: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, whole wheat bread (2), fresh seasonal fruit.

April 10: Sloppy joe, roasted ranch potatoes, lima beans, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice