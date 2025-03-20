March 20, 2025

March 20-27 meal site menu

By OST

Mar. 20: Sliced turkey dinner, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

Mar. 21: Macaroni & cheese, green peas, cowboy caviar, dinner roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, margarine.

Mar. 24: Hot dog, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, mustard.

Mar. 25: Sloppy joe, hamburger bun, baked beans, potato salad, apple crisp.

Mar. 26: Meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.

Mar. 27: Sweet & sour chicken, stir fry vegetables, fried rice, fortune cookie, mandarin oranges.

*menu subject to change without notice.