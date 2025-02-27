Feb. 27-March 6 meal site menu

Feb. 27: Chicken supreme casserole, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole wheat bread, lemon bar, margarine.
Feb. 28: Goulash, green peas, tossed salad w/dressing, whole wheat bread, hot sliced peaches, margarine.
Mar. 3: Ham & white beans, green peas, glazed carrots, cornbread, cookie, margarine.
Mar. 4: Open faced turkey sandwich, whipped potatoes w/gravy, green beans, pudding, margarine.
Mar. 5, Ash Wednesday meal: Cheesy baked ziti, mixed vegetables, tossed salad w/dressing, whole wheat bread, fruit crisp, margarine.
Mar. 6: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, tortilla chips, fresh seasonal fruit, taco sauce, sour cream.
*menu subject to change without notice