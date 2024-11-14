Nov. 14-21 meal site menu

Nov. 14: Bbq rib sandwich, macaroni & cheese, cowboy caviar, hot pineapple tidbits.
Nov. 15: Roast beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, white bread, frosted brownie, margarine.
Nov. 18: Open face turkey sandwich w/gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, white bread, pudding, margarine.
Nov. 19: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, green peas, fluffy fruit salad.
Nov. 20: Chicken noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, hot spiced apples, margarine.
Nov. 21: Beef stroganoff, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit crisp, margarine.