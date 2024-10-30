Oct. 31-Nov. 7 meal site menu

Oct. 31 Halloween meal: Chili cheese dog, scalloped potatoes, corn, oreo brownie w/orange frosting.
Nov. 1: Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, coleslaw, fresh seasonal fruit.
Nov. 4: Beef stew, green beans, cornbread, apple crisp, margarine.
Nov. 5: Baked meatballs & noodles, corn, multi-grain bread, cake, margarine.
Nov. 6: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, brownie, margarine.
Nov. 7: Polish dog & sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, broccoli, pudding, mustard.
