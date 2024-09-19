Sept. 19-26 meal site menu

Sept. 19: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.
Sept. 20: Spaghetti casserole, tossed salad, lima beans, garlic breadstick, pineapple cherry crisp, margarine, 1000 island dressing.
Sept. 23: Sloppy joe, mashed sweet potatoes, coleslaw, hot spiced fruit, hamburger bun, cookie.
Sept. 24: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, cookie, margarine.
Sept. 25: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin, orange juice.
Sept. 26: Taco salad, pinto beans, tortilla chips, fresh fruit, taco sauce, sour cream.
*menu subject to change without notice