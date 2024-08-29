Aug. 29-Sept. 5 meal site menu

Aug. 29: Bbq chicken sandwich, macaroni & cheese, green beans, cookie, margarine.
Aug. 30, Labor Day meal: Pulled bbq pork sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, strawberry cake.
Sept. 2: Closed.
Sept. 3: Chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, three bean & tomato salad, cookie.
Sept. 4: Hamburger w/bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, potato salad, whole kernel corn, hot sliced peaches, ketchup, mustard.
Sept. 5: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, white bread, pudding, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice