Aug. 22-29 meal site menu

Aug. 22: Breaded chicken breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, white bread, brownie, margarine.
Aug. 23: Taco salad, pinto beans, tortilla chips, fresh fruit, taco sauce, sour cream.
Aug. 26: Homemade beef meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.
Aug. 27: Chicken noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, tossed salad, white bread, mixed fruit crisp, margarine, french dressing.
Aug. 28: Meatball stroganoff, lima beans, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, margarine.
Aug. 29: Bbq chicken sandwich, macaroni & cheese, green beans, cookie, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.