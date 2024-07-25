July 25, 2024

July 25-Aug. 1 meal site menu

By OST

July 25: Chicken noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, tossed salad, white bread, mixed fruit cup, margarine, french dressing.

July 26: Homemade beef meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

July 29: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, white bread, pudding, margarine.

July 30: Hamburger w/bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, potato salad, whole kernel corn, hot sliced peaches, ketchup, mustard.

July 31: Chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, three been & tomato salad, cookie.

Aug. 1: Goulash, sliced carrots, green beans, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice.