July 25-Aug. 1 meal site menu

July 25: Chicken noodle casserole, brussel sprouts, tossed salad, white bread, mixed fruit cup, margarine, french dressing.
July 26: Homemade beef meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.
July 29: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, white bread, pudding, margarine.
July 30: Hamburger w/bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, potato salad, whole kernel corn, hot sliced peaches, ketchup, mustard.
July 31: Chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, three been & tomato salad, cookie.
Aug. 1: Goulash, sliced carrots, green beans, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.