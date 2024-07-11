July 11-18 meal site menu

July 11: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, mayonnaise.
July 12: Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, cookie, margarine.
July 15: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin, orange juice.
July 16: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, green pea, wheat bread, cookie, margarine.
July 17: Taco salad, pinto beans, tortilla chips, fresh fruit, taco sauce, sour cream.
July 18: Breaded chicken breast, whipped potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, white bread, brownie, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.