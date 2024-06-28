June 27- July 3 meal site menu

June 27: Chili, baked potato, country corn, cornbread muffin, mandarin oranges & pineapple, beverage mix, margarine (2), sour cream.
June 28: Potato crusted pollock, cabbage, cheesy whipped potatoes, multi-grain bread, cherry cheesecake square, beverage mix, tartar sauce.
July 1: Hamburger patty, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, wheat bread, pudding margarine.
July 2: Breaded fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, stewed tomatoes, lemon bar, margarine, tartar sauce
July 3 Independence Day meal: Hot dog w/bun, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, brownie, ketchup/mustard
July 4: CLOSED
*menu subject to change without notice