April 18-25 meal site menu

April 18: Homemade beef meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate crunch bar, beverage mix, margarine.
April 19: BBQ rib patty, macaroni & cheese, lima beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix.
April 22: Country fried steak, country gravy, mixed vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, baked cookie, beverage mix, margarine.
April 23: Chicken berry & almond salad, marinated carrots, waverly crackers, ranch dressing, oreo brownie, beverage mix.
April 24: Beef goulash, tossed salad, brussel sprouts, blueberry crisp, beverage mix, 1000 island dressing.
April 25: Breaded chicken patty, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, beverage mix, mayonnaise.
*menu subject to change without notice.