Nov. 9-16 meal site menu

Nov. 9: Sloppy joe, baby red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, beverage mix, margarine.
Nov. 10: Closed.
Nov. 13: Beef stroganoff, diced beets, whole kernel corn, wheat roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
Nov. 14: Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, potato salad, green pea salad, hamburger bun, applesauce, beverage mix, margarine.
Nov. 15: Country fried steak, country gravy, broccoli, whipped potatoes, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.
Nov. 16: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, white bread, baked cookie, beverage mix.
