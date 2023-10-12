October 12, 2023

Oct. 12-19 meal site menu

Oct. 12: Potato crusted pollock, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine, tartar sauce.

Oct. 13: Sloppy joe, baby red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fluffy fruit salad, beverage mix, margarine.

Oct. 16: Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, whipped potatoes, cabbage/carrots, dinner roll, baked cookie, beverage mix, margarine.

Oct. 17: Chicken noodle casserole, stewed tomatoes, white bread, hot applesauce, beverage mix.

Oct. 18: Turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.

Oct. 19: Beef stew, green peas, biscuit, peach crisp, beverage mix, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice