Oct. 5-12 meal site menu

Oct. 5: Beef stroganoff, diced beets, whole kernel corn, wheat roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
Oct. 6: Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, potato salad, green pea salad, hamburger bun, applesauce, beverage mix.
Oct. 9: Baked meatballs, brown gravy, egg noodles, harvard beets, multi grain bread, fruit cocktail cake, beverage mix.
Oct. 10: Ham & white beans, glazed carrots, green beans, cornbread, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
Oct. 11: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, white bread, oreo brownie, beverage mix, margarine.
Oct. 12: Potato crusted pollock, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine, tartar sauce.
