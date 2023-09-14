Sept. 14-21 meal site menu

Sept. 14: Potato crusted pollock, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, garlic breadstick, baked cookie, beverage mix, margarine, tartar sauce.
Sept. 15: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, oreo brownie, beverage mix, margarine.
Sept. 18: Chicken salad, pasta salad, coleslaw, wheat bread (2), baked cookie, beverage mix.
Sept. 19: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, beverage mix, margarine.
Sept. 20: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, pudding, beverage mix, margarine.
Sept. 21: Ham & white beans, green peas, diced beets, cornbread, diced pears, beverage mix, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice