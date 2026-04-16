Golf hosts home meet

Moist conditions didn’t stop the Clarke golf teams from hitting the links Friday for their first home triangular of the season. The girls team placed second with 265 behind Southwest Valley - Interstate 35 did not participate - while the boys team took third with 189; Interstate 35 placed first with 166 and Southwest Valley second with 188.

For the girls, Sophia Davis had 44 strokes, Reagan Fry 73, Emilee Boyd 73 and Libby Winter 75. Ryan Diehl, Peyton Lynn and Cole Jacobsen had the lowest strokes for the boys team with 46 apiece. Kohen Poore shot 51, Dwight Humphrey 52, Nolan Redman 58, Ryne Kastler 62, Ivan Greif 64, Logan Eshelman 68, Cael Wisniewski 68 and Parker Rater 80.

The day prior, the boys team had traveled to Albia for a quad, placing fourth with 178. The home team took first with 153, Oskaloosa second with 167 and Chariton third with 173.

There, Lynn had the highest score with 41, followed by Diehl with 43. Humprhey and Poore both shot 47, Redman 52, Jacobsen 56, Kastler 59 and Greif 60.

The meets at Knoxville April 7 were cancelled due to rain.