Girls race at Eddyville

EDDYVILLE – The Clarke Lady Indians attended the Burdell Hensley Invitational Thursday at EBF, where they came in eighth place with 38 points.

In the 100-meter dash, Victoria Rosales ran a 13.77, Beatriz Muza Ramos a 15.20, Valeria Aguilar Perez a 16.98 and Serenty Anderson a 17.43. The 200m dash had Renata Herrera Acosta with a time of 33.42, Daniella Landeros 34.63 and Gracie Waltz 36.43. The 400m dash had three runners - Vivian Hawxby finished with a time of 74.75, Julia Langille 77.96 and Hadassa Munoz 78.86. In the 800m run, Kenley Chesnut made a time of 3:20.96.

Hurdling in the 100m were Finley Cooper who made a time of 17.79, Josie Moore with 18.32, Miah Graves with 18.53 and Carly Savage with 19.38. In the 400m hurdles, Izzy Hay timed 1:28.65 and Natalie McGaw 1:29.69.

In field events, Graves jumped a distance of 13-07.5 in the long jump with Savage jumping 13-06. The shotput had three participants: Klaire Blackford with a distance of 23-02.75, Scarlett Schiltz 17-07 and Naomi Medrano 16-11. With the discus throw, Schiltz had a throw of 51-02, Blackford 49-07 and Medrano 39-07.

With relay teams, the 4x100m team logged a time of 54.53, 4x200m 2:15.96 and 2:23.02, 4x400m 4:59.57, 4x800 12:39.99, 800 medley 2:23.43, 1600 medley 5:52.26, 4x100m shuttle hurdles 75.19,

Team scores: Van Buren Co., 145; Lynnville-Sully, 126; EBF, 97; Pleasantville, 88; East Marshall, 76; Moravia, 54; Cardinal, 52; Clarke, 38; Lone Tree, 36; Twin Cedars, 7.

All results as available on bound.com.