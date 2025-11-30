Girls wrestling season begins

NEVADA – Clarke girls wrestling opened their season last week. After a quad at Martensdale-St. Marys Thursday, they attended the Central Iowa Kickoff Tournament Saturday in Nevada. Clarke placed 32 of 33 teams with 11 points. Raccoon River-Northwest took first place in the tournament with 279 points, South Tama County second with 259 points and Ankeny third with 223.5 points.

Individual results

Alexe Severiano-Morales wrestled in the 155-pound class. She fell at 1:37 to Camden Wilson (Raccoon River-Northwest) in round one and lost by fall at 0:24 to Harper Demaris (Saint Ansgar) in round two.

Cielo Ortiz won one of three matches in the 130-pound class. She lost the first round by a fall to Kaelynn Boson (Ankeny) at 0:33 and won the second against Tori Alexander (Ogden) with a fall over Alexander at 1:42. She lost by fall at 2:21 in round three to Kiah Villarreal (Algona).

At 135 pounds, Fernanda Silva lost round one to Ceanna White (BCLUW-SH) by fall at 0:39 and lost round two by fall at 1:49 to Sophie Carney (Carlisle).

Izzy Hay, 140 pounds, lost by medical forfeit in round one to Jackie Mendoza (West Marshall) and by fall at 2:50 in round two to Maggie Gasparovich (Pleasantville).

Yarersi Avilez competed in the 190-pound weight class, falling in both rounds. Round one went to Myah Vanlaningham (Davis County) at 0:30 and round two Dzhesika Okumahba (Gilbert) at 3:05.

In the 235-pound weight class, Mallory Tidman won her first two rounds and lost the third. She won round one by a fall over Rachel Winfrey (Raccoon River-Northwest) at 2:34 and a fall over Hanna Sucher (Perry) at 4:50 in round two. Round three went to Kinley Jimenez (South Tama County) by fall at 2:38.