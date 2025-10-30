Indians take Week 9 win over Wildcats

A Week nine game against the West Central Valley Wildcats ended in a win for the Clarke Indians. After being tied 13-13 at the half, Clarke led by one point going into the fourth quarter before a safety for WCV had them down by two. In the last minute of play, a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Urijah Fry gave Clarke the points they needed to win the game.

With WCV in possession of the ball to start the fourth quarter, a touchdown-saving tackle by Azahel Herrera stopped the Wildcats at Clarke’s 9-yard line. Following a bad snap that backed WCV up, they found a man in the corner of the end zone to bring them within one point of the Indians, 20-19. An attempt at the extra 2-points after failed.

A slick field after rain had Javier Munoz slip on the field when returning the kick, and a penalty had the Indians starting their drive at their own 21-yard line. On fourth-and-11, a high snap to kicker Rafael Avalos launched over his head and into the end zone earning WCV a safety, the lead and possession.

Forcing the Wildcats to punt on fourth down, Clarke took over just across midfield in their territory. Carries by Fry moved Clarke into the redzone, and a handoff on first-and-goal from the 9-yard line had Fry pushing past defenders into the end zone; a 2-point attempt carried by quarterback Ryan Diehl was unsuccessful. On the night, Fry rushed 18 times for 92 yards.

The first touchdown of the night didn’t come until eight minutes into the first quarter, a 13-yard carry by Diehl; Diehl rushed five times for 13 yards.

The second quarter saw the first of two field goals made by Avalos, one a 35-yard field goal and the other 40 yards.

WCV made their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The point after was blocked by Clarke. To close out the second quarter, WCV’s quarterback ran in from the 1-yard line, tying the game.

Diehl’s single passing touchdown of the night fell into the hands of Ethan Danley wide open at the goal line halfway through the third quarter.

In addition to carries by Fry and Diehl, Munoz carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards and Bowen Page once for one yard. Tackle leaders for the Indians were Lincoln Hill with 10 total tackles followed by Fry with seven.

Game stats

Clarke 26, West Central Valley 21

TEAM STATS

CL 7 6 7 6

WCV 0 13 0 8

CL WCV

Rushes-yards 35-161 39-180

Passing 5-10-1 3-14-0

Passing yards 94 59

Total yards 254 239

Punts-avg. 1-48 3-42

Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – CL: Javier Munoz 11-55; Ryan Diehl 5-13, 1 TD; Urijah Fry 18-92, 1 TD; Bowen Page 1-1. WCV: Colton Lindsay 8-(-3), 1 TD; Jarel Madison 24-161, 1 TD; Roman Hammond 7-22.

PASSING – CL: Diehl 4-8 for 57 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Munoz 1-2 for 37 yards. WCV: Lindsay 3-14 for 59 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING – CL: Munoz 1-23; Azahel Herrera 2-39; Fry 1-23; Ethan Danley 1-9, 1 TD. WCV: Garret Wolfe 1-14, 1 TD; Kason Bender 1-32; Madison 1-13.

TACKLES (TOTAL-SOLO) – CL: Munoz 4 ½-2; Herrera 2-1; Fry 7 ½-6; Matthew Magallon ½-0; Jared Perdomo Sanchez 1-0; Bowen Page 4 ½-2; Lincoln Hill 10-4; John Sanga 1 ½-0; Levi Cotner 2 ½-1; Rafael Avalos 1-0; Drake Wight 2-1; Angel Torres 2 ½-0; Andrew Martinez-Andrade 1-0; Darien Martinez 1 ½-1; Kayden Hammack 2-0; Danley 4 ½-2. WCV: Mason Fuller 2 ½-1; Lindsay 4 ½-3; Landon Brumley 2 ½-1; Caden Paardekooper 6 ½-4; Wolfe 1 ½-1; Wyatt McKibbin 1 ½-1; Bender 3 ½-2; Madison 7-3; Hammond 2 ½-1; Tryce Dlouhy 8-5; Asher Coil 2-1; Connor Beane 2-1; Bradlee Alm 3 ½-1; Jaxton Strawn ½-0.

TACKLES FOR LOSS – CL: Fry 3; Hill 1; Danley 1. WCV: Paardekooper 1; Bender 1 ½; Madison ½; Hammond 1; Dlouhy 2; Beane 1; Alm 1.

SACKS – CL: Fry 1; Hill 1. WCV: Paardekooper 1; Dlouhy 1.

FIELD GOALS – CL: Avalos 2. WCV: 0.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES/FORCED – CL: Munoz 1; Fry 1; Danley 1. WCV: 0.

INTERCEPTIONS – CL: Munoz 1. WCV: Wolfe 1.

PUNTING – CL: Avalos 1-48. WCV: Wolfe 2-97; Ashton Wahlert 1-29.

2PT CONVERSION – CL: 0. WCV: 0.