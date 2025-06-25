Murray softball has one win, two losses at home

The Murray Lady Mustangs faced a 5-0 loss to Wayne at home on Monday in just under seven innings.

With no runs in the first four innings, Wayne made two in the fifth and three in the sixth as Murray managed none. Up to the plate 20 times, only two hits were made, both by Keirsten Klein. Overall, the team struck out 13 times. Paisley VanWinkle put out 10 Lady Falcon runners, making up half the team’s 20 put outs.

A 5-3 win came at home on Thursday over Twin Cedars.

The Lady Mustangs put up two runs in the second and third innings before Twin Cedars scored two in the top of the fourth inning; Murray responded with one run in the fourth. The final run of the game was scored by the visiting team in the seventh inning.

The five runs were made by five players - Presley VanWinkle, Leah Frederick, Klein, Karina Romero and Gracie Mathes. Of six total hits, five were runs batted in. In the field, the team had 21 put outs, eight of which came from Paisley.

On Friday, Murray lost 10-0 to the Bedford Lady Bulldogs at home.

Bedford made three runs in the first inning and seven more in the final fourth inning. Murray stood to bat 16 times and made six hits, with five making it to first base and one to second; they had one walk.

The Lady Mustangs record stands at 8-6.

June 16: Wayne 5, Murray 0

MURRAY (0)

Pr. VanWinkle: 3 AB, 3 SO, 1 A, 2 PO, 6.2 IP, 119 PC, 32 OAB, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Frederick: 3 AB, 1 SO, 1 PO. Klein: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SO, 4 A. Berry: 3 AB, 2 SO, 2 A, 3 PO. Romero: 2 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 3 PO, 1 E, 5 SBA. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 SO. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 SO, 10 PO. Henrichs: 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 3 A. Miller: 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 PO.

WAYNE (5) 0-0-0-0-2-3-0

26 AB, 5 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 5 A 18 PO, 6.0 IP, 93 PC, 20 OAB, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 SO.

June 19: Murray 5, Twin Cedars 3

MURRAY (5)

Pr. VanWinkle:4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 A, 1 PO, 7.0 IP, 115 PC, 33 OAB, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Frederick: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP. Klein: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 A, 2 PO. Berry: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 3 A, 3 PO. Romero: 1 AB, 1 R, 2 HBP, 4 PO. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SF. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 HBP, 1 SO, 8 PO. Henrichs: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 2 A, 1 PO. Miller: 3 AB, 2 PO.

TWIN CEDARS (3)

33 AB, 3 R, 9 H, 8 1B, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SF, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 7 A, 18 PO, 6.0 IP, 29 OAB, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO.

June 20: Bedford 10, Murray 0

MURRAY (0)

Pr. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 A, 2.0 IP, 45 P, 13 OAB, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Frederick: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B. Klein: 2 AB, 1 A ,1 PO. Berry: 1 AB, 1 BB. Romero: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 5 PO, 1 SBA. Mathes: 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 3 PO. Henrichs: 2 AB, 1 A, 1.1 IP, 53 PC, 15 OAB, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Miller: 1 AB, 1 A, 1 PO.

BEDFORD (10) 3-0-0-7

24 AB, 10 R, 12 H, 10 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 3 ROE, 5 SO, 5 A, 11 PO, 4.0 IP, 53 PC, 17 OAB, 4 H, 1 BB.