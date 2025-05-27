Clarke soccer advances to semifinals

A 3-1 win at home over Washington on May 20 secured the Clarke Indians soccer/fútbol club’s trip to Williamsburg May 27.

Two of the three goals came from Walter Antonio Salmeron. Salmeron also had one assist, five shots and three shots on goal in the game. A single goal came from Alejandro Castaneda, who had one shot attempt and one shot on goal; Castaneda received one yellow card. Other shot attempts by the Indians included four from Rafael Avalos, two each from Azahel Herrera and Josue Rodriguez and one apiece from DeVante Caldwell, Urijah Fry, Ruben Rodriguez, Orlando Regalado and Eli Fry. Herrera, Josue and Eli. Noe Ciseneros Lopez tended the goal, saving six and allowing just one.

The win moved the Indians’s season to 6-7-1. They traveled to Williamsburg (11-1-3) Tuesday evening to take on the Raiders. Results will be in next week’s paper.

The girls’ team finished their season 3-11 in regional play, with a win last week over Lamoni 2-1, followed by a 10-0 loss to St. Albert.