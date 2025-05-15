Murray runners participate at Mount Ayr relays

MOUNT AYR – At Mount Ayr May 8, the Murray Mustang boys track team placed sixth with 34 points with two, top-three finishes. Nolan Gannon ran for first in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 11.70. AJ Clarke placed third in the high jump, with a height of 5-08. Three events saw the Mustangs place in fourth or fifth - Jacob Keller fourth in the high jump, Keaton Brammer fifth in the 100m and Keegan Chew fifth in the long jump. The 800 sprint medley and 4x100m relay each placed fourth and the distance medley fifth.

The 800 sprint medley team of Gannon, Ayden Lamb, Brammer and Clarke set a new school record at Lamoni two days prior. They took first in the event with a time of 1:41.99.

The Lady Mustangs tied with East Union for ninth place with 18 points. Maliiya Berry was the team’s lone top-three finisher, taking third in the discus with a throw of 89-10. Fourth place finishes went to Keirsten Klein in the discus. Sierra Cleghorn placed fifth in the 100m hurdles and Kinga Kukus fifth in the long jump.

BOYS

Team scores: Lenox 117, Mount Ayr 98, Wayne 93, Interstate 35 82, Albia 68, Centerville 46, Murray 34, Lamoni 33, Melcher-Dallas 6, Mormon Trail 4, Creston 2, Seymour 1.

100m

1. Gannon - 11.70

5. Brammer - 12.11

19. Kenric Anderson - 13.69

200m

10. Chew - 26.00

400m

14. Anderson - 1:11.59

400m hurdles

9. Seth McMurry - 1:05.79

1600m

8. Wylee Wright - 5:57.52

Discus

11. Wyatt Patton - 98-07

23. Bryson Fuller - 86-09

29. Brock Heaberlin - 70-06

High jump

3. Clarke - 5-08

4. Keller - 5-06

Long jump

5. Chew - 17-05.25

8. McMurry - 16-11.50

Shot put

23. Heaberlin - 30-09.00

27. Ely Yoder - 28-02.00

34. Logan Pate - 23-11.00

800 sprint medley

4. 1:47.38

11. 2:14.65

4x100m relay

4. 48.17

10. 50.56

4x200m relay

6. 1:45.19

Distance medley

5. 4:32.24

GIRLS

Interstate 35 136, Wayne 106, Central Decatur 96, Mount Ayr 72, Albia 32, Centerville 27, Melcher-Dallas 27, Lenox 21, East Union 18, Murray 18, Mormon Trail 14, Lamoni 8, Seymour 1.

100m

22. Rilea Eckels - 16.28

23. Victoria Johnson - 16.35

24. Addie Eckels - 16.38

100m hurdles

5. Cleghorn - 18.43

14. Aylah Miller - 20.61

200m

16. Maryssa McMurry - 32.36

18. Johnson - 34.92

800m

7. Kukus - 3:20.93

Discus

3. Berry - 89-10

4. Klein - 89-05

14. Karina Romero - 74-01

High jump

8. Cleghorn - 4-02

Long jump

5. Kukus - 12-07.50

6. Marlee Busick - 12-04.50

Shot put

6. Klein - 30-04

12. Romero - 26-08

19. A. Eckels - 24-06

800 sprint medley

11. 2:14.46

15. 2:38.09

4x100m relay

15. 1:04.47

16. 1:06.28

4x200m relay

8. 2:16.48

4x100m shuttle hurdle

6. 1:24.08

4x400m relay

7. 4:54.22