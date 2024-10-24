Clarke football ends season 0-8

After a tough season, the Clarke Indians finished their final game 48-0 at home on Friday against Chariton. The loss moved them to 0-8 overall.

With Chariton set to receive the opening kickoff, Rafael Avalos kicked for a touchback. As Chariton started at their own 20, they executed a series of plays down field, before ending at the Indian’s 34, where a pass to Brock Oxenreider found him with room down the far side for a touchdown.

On Clarke’s first possession, they worked on short yard gains, making it to their 29 before having to punt the ball away. With Chariton starting at their 15, a burst of speed by Oxenreider found him with an 85-yard touchdown. An interception on 2nd and 10 at Clarke’s 28 had a long touchdown by Chariton’s Jace Gwinn. A field goal attempt by Avalos on 4th and 7 from about the 36 found his kick too wide to the left. Oxenreider would put another 80-yard touchdown on the board on Chariton’s next possession.

In the second quarter, Clarke continued their quest for first downs to get within scoring range, with the score at 41-0 going into halftime.

Urijah Fry came in as quarterback for Ryan Diehl partway through the third quarter, as Indian offense struggled against Charger defense. An interception at the start of the fourth quarter had the ball back in Chariton’s hands, though they would not score in the fourth. Avalos attempted one more field goal that fell short as the game clock ran out.

Results

Chariton: 28-13-7-0

Clarke: 0-0-0-0

Clarke individual results

RUSHING

Ryan Diehl 3-3, Urijah Fry 6-35, Milad Ibraheem 7-4.

PASSING

Diehl 9/20-112-2(I), Fry 1/2-4.

RECEIVING

Javier Munoz 6-92, Fry 2-14, Rafael Avalos 1-4, Ethan Danley 1-6.

DEFENSE (total-solo)

Diehl 1.0-1, Tate Shriver 2.0-2, Munoz 6.0-6, Gavin Page 2.5-2, Fry 8.0-8, Avalos 1.0-1, Ibraheem 2.0-2, Bowen Page 2.0-2, Easton Brokaw 0.5-0, Andrew Martinez-Andrade 0.5-0, Darien Martinez 1.0-0, Jared Perdomo 1.0-1.

KICKING

Avalos 1-1(TB)-60

KICK RETURNS

Munoz 3-36, Fry 1-9.

PUNTING

Avalos 3-148

Chariton team results

RUSHING

33-385-6(TD)

PASSING

0/1

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

40.0-36-2.0-2.5

INTERCEPTIONS

3-99-1(TD)

KICKING

8-2(TB)-339-6/6(PAT)

PUNT RETURNS

2-21