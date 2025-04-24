Clarke MS principal resigns

The resignation of Clarke Middle School Principal Alisha Evans was approved by the school board at their April 14 meeting, to be effective at the end of her 2024-25 contract, June 30, 2025.

Evans has been the middle school principal since the 2021-22 school year; the year prior she joined the Clarke teaching staff as a third grade teacher. She graduated from Grand View University with a bachelor’s degree and earned her master’s from Grand Canyon University. She has worked in education for more than 10 years.

Alisha Evans

In her resignation letter to the board, Evans stated it had been a privilege to serve as the middle school principal, working alongside passionate and dedicated educators. She spoke of being proud of the work the school had been able to accomplish together and being grateful for the relationships and experiences that will be carried on with her.

Activities Director

The school board approved the hiring of Kelly Winter as the new activities director. Winter will replace Derek Van Blarcom, who tendered his resignation in December, effective at the end of his 2024-25 contract.

Kelly Winter

Winter is originally from Boyden and attended the University of Northern Iowa for his bachelor’s degree. He has been employed at ADM (Adel-De Soto-Minburn) for the past 21 years and currently serves as the ADM middle school physical education teacher. He also coached various sports throughout his tenure.

In a post made by Clarke Schools, Winter said,

“I am incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to serve as the next Activities Director…I am passionate about supporting our student-athletes both on and off the field, fostering a culture of teamwork, sportsmanship and excellence…I look forward to cheering on our teams, celebrating their achievements and working alongside all of you to make Clarke activities the best they can be.”

Winter’s resignation was accepted by the ADM school board April 14.