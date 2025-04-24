Revisiting West Lake Water Levels

As Osceola Water Works closely monitors the water levels at West Lake – Osceola, Iowa’s only water source, it’s important to reflect on the past and to keep the future of Osceola’s water supply in focus.

This week’s lake level measured 1070.37 feet above Mean Sea Level (MSL), which is five feet higher than it was at this time last year – but is still more than two feet below full pool level at 1072.7 feet above MSL.

In April, 2024, West Lake Level was at 1065.00 and Osceola was in Section 3 – Water Emergency – Restrictions of the Water Conservation Ordinance. In May, 2024, the Level of Conservation was lowered to Section 1 – Water Watch – Voluntary Conservation and in June, 2024, the Water Conservation Ordinance was lifted.

As we get farther into Spring and then Summer, and temperatures rise, we encourage all customers to continue using smart practices pertaining to water usage. The daily safe raw water withdrawal rate out of West Lake is 800,000 to 900,000 gallons/day (GPD). The most recent 12-month average shows a withdrawal rate from West Lake at 1,169,750 GPD. Please visit Osceolawaterworks.com to learn about more ways you can conserve.