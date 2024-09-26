Clarke volleyball week of Sept. 16

The Clarke Lady Indians traveled to Centerville on Sept. 17 to face the Centerville Lady Big Reds, falling 3-0 in three sets 25-9, 25-20 and 25-15.

The ladies had an 88.4% serving success rate, with three achieving 100.0% serve successes - Mylee Miller (7-7), Reagan Fry (9-9) and Finley Cooper (4-4); Kya Thornton had two aces.

The team had 75 attacks on offense, with Thornton racking up the most at 21, followed by Miller with 17 and Alyssa Kent with 12. Thornton had six kills, and Miller had nine assists.

On defense, Emilee Boyd had one solo assist and 1.0 blocks. The team had 34 digs in total.

On Saturday, the team went to Mount Ayr for a Raiderette Volleyball Tournament, falling to Lamoni 2-0 (21-17, 21-9), winning over Interstate 35 2-0 (23-21, 23-21) and falling to Mount Ayr 2-1 (21-18, 21-9, 15-7).

Results

Centerville 3, Clarke 0

SERVING (ACES)

Kya Thornton 4-7(2); Finley Cooper 4-4; Mylee Miller 7-7; Emilee Boyd 5-6; Reagan Fry 9-9; Josie Moore 9-10; Team 38-43 (2)

ATTACKS (KILLS)

Alyssa Kent 3; Thornton 6; Cooper 1; Morgan Fisher 1; Boyd 1; Fry 2

BLOCK(SOLO-ASSISTS)

Boyd 1-0

SETTING (ASSISTS)

Miller 3.0; Boyd 0.3

DIGS

Kent 1; Thornton 5; Cooper 6; Miller 3; Fry 7, Moore 12; Total 34.