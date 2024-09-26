Caldwell takes first at I-35 Invitational

The Clarke Indian cross country teams ran at East Lake Park last Thursday, with senior DeVante Caldwell taking first in the race with a final time of 19:19.41; overall, the boys team took second with 53 points.

Other top 20 finishes for the boys were Luke Wade in 10th with a time of 21:33.58, Conner Williams in 11th with a time of 21:38.46, Eric Francisco Pedro in 12th with a time of 21:57.68, and Cole Jacobsen in 20th with a time of 23:44.22.

The three high school girl runners all finished in the top 20: Izzy Hay took seventh with a time of 24:12.83, Claire Jacobsen in eighth with a time of 24:16.65 and Natalie McGaw finished 20th with a time of 27:58.03.

Pleasantville results

Boys

16. DeVante Caldwell 18:25.98

33. Luke Wade 20:02.63

46. Conner Williams 20:21.08

47. Eric Francisco Pedro 20:41.70

52. Cole Jacobsen 21:03.95

59. Cooper Bahls 21:19.11

69. Brody Feehan 22:03.05

87. Joey Turpin 22:59.12

89. Erick Hernandez 23:17.27

91. Brandon Sanchez Flores 23:31.65

97. Jake Pontier 24:18.08

105. Michael Brogdon 25:29.71

108. Adrian Negrete 26:58.55

110. Dwight Humphrey 27:00.39

123. Casey Wade 30:05.22

124. Sawyer Shields 30:13.46

127. Rodrigo Hernandez 32:47.01

130. Cesar Ambriz 35:20.91

132. Cael Wisniewksi 35:35.60

Girls

13. Izzy Hay 21:33.82

14. Claire Jacobsen 21:54.85

41. Natalie McGaw 25:05.05

MS Boys

2. Joseph DeVore 9:54.43

6. Liam Caldwell 10:37.75

39. Teagan Sullivan 13:13.00

53. Beau Wheeler 16:47.70

I-35 Invitational results

Boys

2. Clarke, 53 points

Individual

1. DeVante Caldwell, 19:19.41

10. Luke Wade, 21:33.58

11. Conner Williams, 21:38.46

12. Eric Francisco Pedro, 21:57.68

20. Cole Jacobsen, 23:44.22

21. Dwight Humphrey, 23:49.36

22. Brody Feehan, 23:51.05

28. Jake Pontier, 25:17.42

32. Adrian Negrete, 25:59.94

33. Joey Turpin, 26:01.33

34. Cooper Bahls, 26:09.83

35. Brandon Sanchez Flores, 26:10.92

39. Erick Hernandez, 27:12.61

40. Michael Brogdon, 27:18.08

51. Sawyer Shields, 33:33.88

53. Casey Wade, 36:27.37

54. Rodrigo Hernandez, 37:01.50

55. Cesar Ambriz, 38:28.72

56. Cawl Wisniewski, 39:25.60

Girls

7. Izzy Hay, 24:12.83

8. Claire Jacobson, 24:16.65

20. Natalie McGaw, 27:58.03

Middle school boys

3. Joseph DeVore, 13:40.45

4. Liam Caldwell, 14:00.22

6. Teagan Sullivan, 16:03.09

10. Beau Wheeler, 21:46.01

12. Alex Abriz, 34:05.11

Middle school girls

9. Josie Turpin, 20:08.61