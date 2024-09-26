Caldwell takes first at I-35 Invitational

The Clarke Indian cross country teams ran at East Lake Park last Thursday, with senior DeVante Caldwell taking first in the race with a final time of 19:19.41; overall, the boys team took second with 53 points.
Other top 20 finishes for the boys were Luke Wade in 10th with a time of 21:33.58, Conner Williams in 11th with a time of 21:38.46, Eric Francisco Pedro in 12th with a time of 21:57.68, and Cole Jacobsen in 20th with a time of 23:44.22.
The three high school girl runners all finished in the top 20: Izzy Hay took seventh with a time of 24:12.83, Claire Jacobsen in eighth with a time of 24:16.65 and Natalie McGaw finished 20th with a time of 27:58.03.
Pleasantville results
Boys
16. DeVante Caldwell 18:25.98
33. Luke Wade 20:02.63
46. Conner Williams 20:21.08
47. Eric Francisco Pedro 20:41.70
52. Cole Jacobsen 21:03.95
59. Cooper Bahls 21:19.11
69. Brody Feehan 22:03.05
87. Joey Turpin 22:59.12
89. Erick Hernandez 23:17.27
91. Brandon Sanchez Flores 23:31.65
97. Jake Pontier 24:18.08
105. Michael Brogdon 25:29.71
108. Adrian Negrete 26:58.55
110. Dwight Humphrey 27:00.39
123. Casey Wade 30:05.22
124. Sawyer Shields 30:13.46
127. Rodrigo Hernandez 32:47.01
130. Cesar Ambriz 35:20.91
132. Cael Wisniewksi 35:35.60
Girls
13. Izzy Hay 21:33.82
14. Claire Jacobsen 21:54.85
41. Natalie McGaw 25:05.05
MS Boys
2. Joseph DeVore 9:54.43
6. Liam Caldwell 10:37.75
39. Teagan Sullivan 13:13.00
53. Beau Wheeler 16:47.70
I-35 Invitational results
Boys
2. Clarke, 53 points
Individual
1. DeVante Caldwell, 19:19.41
10. Luke Wade, 21:33.58
11. Conner Williams, 21:38.46
12. Eric Francisco Pedro, 21:57.68
20. Cole Jacobsen, 23:44.22
21. Dwight Humphrey, 23:49.36
22. Brody Feehan, 23:51.05
28. Jake Pontier, 25:17.42
32. Adrian Negrete, 25:59.94
33. Joey Turpin, 26:01.33
34. Cooper Bahls, 26:09.83
35. Brandon Sanchez Flores, 26:10.92
39. Erick Hernandez, 27:12.61
40. Michael Brogdon, 27:18.08
51. Sawyer Shields, 33:33.88
53. Casey Wade, 36:27.37
54. Rodrigo Hernandez, 37:01.50
55. Cesar Ambriz, 38:28.72
56. Cawl Wisniewski, 39:25.60
Girls
7. Izzy Hay, 24:12.83
8. Claire Jacobson, 24:16.65
20. Natalie McGaw, 27:58.03
Middle school boys
3. Joseph DeVore, 13:40.45
4. Liam Caldwell, 14:00.22
6. Teagan Sullivan, 16:03.09
10. Beau Wheeler, 21:46.01
12. Alex Abriz, 34:05.11
Middle school girls
9. Josie Turpin, 20:08.61