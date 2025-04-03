Clarke, Murray FFA members advance to state

Several members of the Osceola Big Chief FFA and Murray FFA advanced on to state after a successful day at the South Central FFA District Contest on March 1 in Murray.

Osceola Big Chief

• Experience the Action

Gold rating, advancement to state

Emilee Boyd, Macy Jacobson, Alyssa Kent, Taylor Kent, Hunter Leonard, Caleb Short, Kenley Chesnut, Cooper Taylor and Vivian Hawxby

Members of Experience the Action received a gold and will advance to State. (contributed photo)

• Spanish Creed Speaking

Gold rating, first overall.

Renata Herrera

This is the inaugural year for the Spanish Creed Speaking portion.

Renata Herrera received a gold in Spanish Creed Speaking. (Contributed photo)

• Reporter’s Scrapbook

Advancement to state

Morgan Fisher and Victoria Rosales

Osceola FFA Big Chief members Morgan Fisher and Victoria Rosales advance to State with their Reporter’s Scrapbook. (Contributed photo)

• Secretary’s Book

Gold rating, advancement to state

Jacobson

Osceola FFA Big Chief member Macy Jacobson received a gold rating for the Secretary’s Book. (Contributed photo)

• Greenhand Test

Third overall, advancement to state

Luke Wade

• Greenhand Test

Final results not presently available

Masan Redman, Cole Jacobsen, Wade, Herrera and Fernanda Silva

• Chapter Program

Gold rating, alternate to state

Parker Truitt, Miah Graves and Jovee Blakely

• Chapter Website

Silver

Rosales

Murray FFA

• Greenhand Quiz

Emma Werner, Paisley VanWinkle, Payton Offenburger, Brooklynn Kenoyer, Aylah Miller and Alex Clark. Clarke placed ninth overall

• Ag Issues

Bronze

Sierra Cleghorn, Miller, Ella Mateer and Gus Harrison

• Extemp Speaking

Gold, alternate to state

Drew Johnston

• Ag Impact

Gold, advancement to state

Sam Romero, Brenden Klein, Brayden Klein, Bella Moore and Brayden LaMastres

• Ag CSI

Gold, advancement to state

Grant Flaherty, Trevor Eckels, Eli Clarke, Lilly Wright, Bentley Smith and Drake Werner

• Experience the Action

Silver, advancement to state

Kat Oswald, Amaria Oswald, Kenzi Mongar, Addie Eckels and Mallory Page

• Conduct of Meetings

Gold, advancement to state

Brock Heaberlin, Leah Frederick, AJ Clarke, Nolan Gannon, Maliya Berry, Keegan Chew and Gracie Mathes

The 97th State FFA Convention will take place in Ames April 13-15. Brandi Boyd is the Osceola Big Chief advisor and Amy Ewing Murray FFA advisor.