Clarke, Murray FFA members advance to state

Several members of the Osceola Big Chief FFA and Murray FFA advanced on to state after a successful day at the South Central FFA District Contest on March 1 in Murray.
Osceola Big Chief
• Experience the Action
Gold rating, advancement to state
Emilee Boyd, Macy Jacobson, Alyssa Kent, Taylor Kent, Hunter Leonard, Caleb Short, Kenley Chesnut, Cooper Taylor and Vivian Hawxby
• Spanish Creed Speaking
Gold rating, first overall.
Renata Herrera
This is the inaugural year for the Spanish Creed Speaking portion.
• Reporter’s Scrapbook
Advancement to state
Morgan Fisher and Victoria Rosales
• Secretary’s Book
Gold rating, advancement to state
Jacobson
• Greenhand Test
Third overall, advancement to state
Luke Wade
• Greenhand Test
Final results not presently available
Masan Redman, Cole Jacobsen, Wade, Herrera and Fernanda Silva
• Chapter Program
Gold rating, alternate to state
Parker Truitt, Miah Graves and Jovee Blakely
• Chapter Website
Silver
Rosales
Murray FFA
• Greenhand Quiz
Emma Werner, Paisley VanWinkle, Payton Offenburger, Brooklynn Kenoyer, Aylah Miller and Alex Clark. Clarke placed ninth overall
• Ag Issues
Bronze
Sierra Cleghorn, Miller, Ella Mateer and Gus Harrison
• Extemp Speaking
Gold, alternate to state
Drew Johnston
• Ag Impact
Gold, advancement to state
Sam Romero, Brenden Klein, Brayden Klein, Bella Moore and Brayden LaMastres
• Ag CSI
Gold, advancement to state
Grant Flaherty, Trevor Eckels, Eli Clarke, Lilly Wright, Bentley Smith and Drake Werner
• Experience the Action
Silver, advancement to state
Kat Oswald, Amaria Oswald, Kenzi Mongar, Addie Eckels and Mallory Page
• Conduct of Meetings
Gold, advancement to state
Brock Heaberlin, Leah Frederick, AJ Clarke, Nolan Gannon, Maliya Berry, Keegan Chew and Gracie Mathes
The 97th State FFA Convention will take place in Ames April 13-15. Brandi Boyd is the Osceola Big Chief advisor and Amy Ewing Murray FFA advisor.